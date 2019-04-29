With warm weather here, animals should not be left in cars. That message was delivered yet again on Sunday when the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for leaving his beagle in a car without AC.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Pensacola Beach. A deputy noticed the dog had been left in the car without the engine running and a window only partly down. The dock was locked in a kennel and had no food or water.

The outside temperature at the time was 84 degrees and the dog was panting heavily with her tongue hanging out.

The deputy tried to find the car’s owner with no luck, so deputies managed to get into the car and remove the dog, giving it water.

At 6:50 p.m. the owner, Herman McIntire of Scottsboro, Alabama, approached a deputy to find out what happened to his dog. He was charged with felony conservation of animals.