The third annual Roots Fest, a free, all-ages family friendly event featuring food and music is set for 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St.

The festival was founded by Local Roots food truck and catering company owners Dustin and Kacie Spruill. This year's musical lineup features Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, American Aquarium, Adam Hood, Courtney Patton, Jason Eady and Joshua Ray Walker. Walker goes on at 4:30; Hood, Easy and Patton at 5:30; American Aquarium at 6:30; Holcomb at 8.

For more information, go to www.alabamarootsfest.com.