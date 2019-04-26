When addressing bullying behaviors, it is important for you to understand how your relationship can affect your teen’s behavior in and outside of school. Research shows that children benefit from parents/guardians who are warm and open to communication, and who set appropriate boundaries for their child’s behaviors.

You can show your teen that you take bullying behaviors seriously by creating rules and consequences for such behaviors. A consistent set of rules, behavioral expectations and discipline are effective in correcting problem behaviors. Parents/guardians who are consistent with their consequences are more likely to have teens who perceive their discipline as fair when they do not follow set rules. You also can allow children of an appropriate age to help decide the consequences for bad behavior before the behavior is exhibited.

Studies show young people tend to have less behavioral problems when their parents/guardians are involved in the school system. Therefore, you should strive to have positive relationships with school personnel. Attend “meet the teacher” nights and parent-teacher conferences to get to know your teen’s teachers and administrators. This helps to build a relationship that will benefit you if your teen is displaying behavior issues. If you have a good relationship with school personnel, addressing the bullying behaviors may be less difficult.

Parents and guardians should ask about school resources that support positive behaviors and activities. In particular, ask about after-school activities or sports programs that can help young people improve how they relate to other teens and adults. Students who participate in extracurricular activities tend to be less involved in bullying behaviors.

You may feel that it is difficult to address bullying behaviors, but there are strategies that can help you to address teen issues. Here are some points to remember:

Traumatic events sometimes increase aggression in teens. If your teen has experienced a traumatic event and is displaying aggressive or bullying behaviors, consider taking him/her to a licensed counselor or therapist to help learn how to cope with the experience.

If your teen becomes aggressive or behaves inappropriately, think about why he or she may be behaving that way and have a conversation to see if your teen will share the issue before levying punishment. Teens act out for various reasons, so it is important for you to consider your child’s experiences. Talking to your teen about why he/she is behaving that way could lead to a teachable moment, resulting in better behavior.

Young people often learn through observing others. They can imitate negative behaviors from friends, family and even parents/guardians, so it is important to be aware of the behaviors you display in your teen’s presence. Be sure to model positive behaviors and be cautious of aggressive language and behaviors.

Strive to be involved in your teen’s school. This is particularly important during the middle school and junior high school years. Meeting teachers and participating in PTA/PTO and other school activities can help to improve your teen’s behaviors at school.

Resources for Parents/Guardians

Schools often have great resources for parents/guardians of children who are involved in bullying. Parents/guardians also can use these books, movies, therapies and online classes to help address these behaviors.

• “The Bully, the Bullied and the Bystander,” by Barbara Coloroso: This nonfiction book focuses on the issue of school bullying and the roles of everyone involved.

• “Parent’s Guide to Preventing and Responding to Bullying,” by Dr. Jason Thomas. This manual for parents or teachers describes the most effective ways to handle bullying behaviors.

• Parents Place Bullying Prevention Program at https://bit.ly/2IDxwKi. This website offers valuable tools and parent education classes on how to intervene in all forms of bullying.

• “Bully,” by Lee Hirsch. This documentary follows five different cases of young people being bullied.

• Alabama Cooperative Extension System at www.aces.edu. Find bullying materials specifically for parents/guardians.

Resources for Young People

“The Bully Book,” by Eric Kahn Gale. This novel touches on both sides of bullying and the author’s past experiences.

“Dear Bully: Seventy Authors Tell Their Stories,” by Dawn Metcalf. This book covers different roles in bullying as experienced by 70 authors. It also offers resources for teens and suggestions for future reading.

“Bullies Are a Pain in the Brain,” by Trevor Romain. This book provides suggestions and ideas both for children who bully and their victims. This book will help children who bully find better ways to get along with others.

Download a PDF of Advancing Bullying Awareness: Parenting Strategies for Teens Who Bully Others, FCS-2266, at https://bit.ly/2KAtEfQ.

Upcoming Extension Programs

• 4-H Summer Funshops have been scheduled. If your are interested in signing your 8- to 18-year-old up for one, contact the Extension office for more information.

• The 2019 4-H Pig Squeal show and auction is at 5 p.m. Saturday in Sand Rock. Come out and fill your freezer with local 4-H raised pork.

• Veteran Farmers Conference: May 18 at Wallace State in Hanceville; if you are a veteran interested in getting into farming, please consider attending; free with breakfast and lunch included; registration required; visit https://amrvrcd.org/vfc for more information.

For more information on this topic and many others, contact the Etowah County Extension Office, 256-547-7936 or 3200 A W. Meighan Blvd., Gadsden. Amy Burgess is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.