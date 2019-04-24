This Saturday, the city will be giving away 500 trees at Harvey Dee Mathis Park starting at 9 a.m. All residents have to do is bring a water bill to show their address.

This Saturday, the city will be giving away 500 trees at Harvey Dee Mathis Park starting at 9 a.m. All residents have to do is bring a city of Panama City water bill to show their address.

The trees are courtesy of Recromax, a Sarasota-based storm recovery business.

“They’re good folks that want to help our community,” said City Manager Mark McQueen. “We are very grateful for their donation of the 500 trees that we will be giving to our citizens to begin to continue to replant here in Panama City.”

The trees include River Birch, Live Oak, Red Maple, Swamp Tupelo and Green Ash trees. Most trees will be about four to five feet tall.

Panama City leaders have set a goal for the community of planting 100,000 trees by 2025 to restore the urban forest after Hurricane Michael. They estimate the Category 5 storm knocked down 1 million trees in the city.

Four ceremonial trees donated by Lawnscapes Inc. were planted in each of the wards to mark the beginning of the initiative. This will be the first tree giveaway by the city.

One reason the water bill is required is because the city is trying to map where the trees are planted. To learn more, go to retreepc.com.