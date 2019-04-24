PANAMA CITY — Inventory and construction labor shortages are why housing costs have spiked in Bay County since Hurricane Michael, a panel of experts said Tuesday.

Area housing remains at a premium more than six months after the storm’s destruction as heavy demand is raising prices for homes and rentals, housing industry experts said. Meanwhile, there isn’t enough skilled labor in the area, which in turn has raised repair and construction costs as well as wait times.

The housing experts were part of The News Herald’s second forum in a three-part series on recovery in the county. The first forum on Monday focused on local military leaders’ outlook on recovery. The third and final forum will focus on mental health and coping and is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Bay County Government Center.

The housing forum on Tuesday featured Ida Hargaray, president of the Central Panhandle Realtor Association; Garrett Anderson of Anderson Construction and the Bay Building Industry Association; Teri Henry, director of the Panama City Housing Authority; Michael Johnson, community development director for Panama City; and Michael Martin, community outreach manager for Habitat for Humanity of Bay County.

The forum addressed a variety of topics on housing recovery since the hurricane, but particularly high costs and the need for affordable homes in the county. Rising prices, especially for rentals, has been a hot topic on social media and in the community in the months after the hurricane.

Johnson said one of the biggest housing issues he is seeing in the community is residents being unable to find affordable housing.

“Some rent has not only doubled but tripled, and some has quadrupled,” Johnson said. “A lot of people are in desperate need.”

Martin said he also has seen the growth in need in the community, which has trickled down into higher demand for Habitat’s services.

“We’ve had a dramatic increase in people trying to get in the program,” Martin said.

Hargaray addressed allegations some residents have made in recent months that price gouging is to blame for the rise in housing and rental costs.

Hargaray said that while home prices are up, they have risen only by about 4 percent since the hurricane. She said appraisals have kept housing market prices from rising too much, too fast.

Rental property prices, however, are based totally on market demand, she said, and prices have risen.

“Demand is what makes the price go up,” Hargarary said. “The rentals are gone … some aren’t even put on a listing sometimes because they’re gone so fast.”

Anderson said a shortage of labor for construction also has pushed up housing costs.

“We need more labor, that’s the only way prices will come down,” Anderson said. “Brick masons cost two to three times what they were before the storm … there’s not enough people. … The trades are naming their price.”

To help ease the situation, Habitat has begun a program to repair homes for people who qualify, so they don’t have to move, Martin said. The nonprofit also is seeking grants and other funding sources to build more homes than it does normally, he said.

“Money always makes it easier,” Martin said of home building. “But at this point, the grants are not there for Hurricane Michael.”

Johnson highlighted several ideas the city is pursuing to ease the housing crunch, including attracting a developer to build affordable housing on 27 lots owned by the city.

“The infrastructure is already there,” Johnson said. “We’re looking for a developer to build out houses under $100,000.”

Different types of housing — such as 3D printed homes made of concrete and converted storage units — also are projects Johnson is working through the city and through his other role as the chairman of the housing branch of the Long-term Recovery Task Force.

Anderson suggested more tax incentives for developers and changes in zoning codes would help stimulate affordable housing construction.

Henry said the Housing Authority has every intention of repairing the buildings it lost in the storm, which total more than 200 units. Still, the construction will take time, Henry said.

“We’re working with every resource to do that,” Henry said of reconstruction. “But even if the money was available today, we’d still need the workers to do it.”

One positive thing Henry said came out of the storm is people are more supportive of affordable housing projects.

The forums are free and open to the public. To submit questions to the final forum on mental health and coping, go to newsherald.com/bay-asked-we-answered.