Gadsden police arrested a 21-year-old convicted sex offender Monday in connection with an incident last week at the Gadsden Public Library, Sgt. John Hallman said.

A 12-year-old girl called 911 from the women’s restroom at the library reporting a man was in the library, looking into the stall where she was. Police responded and notified library staff immediately, and they reached the child quickly enough that the staffer was able to follow the man from the library to Fourth Street and Chestnut, where she pointed him out to police.

J’Mauri Keion Russell of Gadsden is being held on a probation violation. Hallman said the incident at the library is the alleged violation of his parole. He said other charges are expected in connection with it.

Russell was arrested in October 2016 by Attalla police for third-degree burglary, possession of child pornography and fourth-degree theft.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s sex offender registry, Russell was arrested Sept. 15, 2015, for possession of child pornography and charged days later with first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. According to ALEA, he was convicted on Dec. 14, 2017.

His arrest in 2016 began with a burglary report, according to Attalla Police Chief Dennis Walker.

Someone burglarized a doctor’s office on Third Street on Sept. 22, 2015, Chief Investigator Doug Jordan said at the time. The burglar came in through a window, pilfered through the office, ate some ice cream, and stole some Viagra and Cialis.

Employees at the doctor’s office were later contacted by Microsoft about unusual activity on the office computer. Jordan and Det. Gerald Williamson learned that someone had accessed child pornography from the computer during the time the burglary occurred.

They took the computer hard drive for forensic analysis and found that at the same time child pornography was accessed, whoever was on the computer also logged in to his Pinterest account.

That gave investigators a suspect, and DNA evidence found at the scene was checked against the state database, delivering a hit. Jordan said although Russell was arrested, his records indicated the Attalla case had not been adjudicated.

At the time of Russell’s arrest Jordan praised the state’s Department of Forensic Science for identifying the suspect as quickly as possible.

“We were worried that this could be a sexual predator,” Jordan said at the time.