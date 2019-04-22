Sometimes, some light can shine from the darkest tragedies. Such is the case of Eric Myles Jr., who was stabbed to death at age 15 in Assumption Parish in 2012.

Eric's mother, Tamara Starks, keeps the memory of her son alive and tries to make sense of his senseless death through serving the community.

She has founded the EeesUp Foundation, which she said is named for Eric, and conducts regular support group meetings for those dealing with the loss of a family member to a violent death.

"After you lose a loved, everyone expects you to be OK," Starks said. "The organization was formed to reach out to those who have lost loved ones to violence, to talk about their grief and how they got through it to maybe help someone else get through it. We have to continue onward, however we do it, but don't ever give up."

Starks, through her foundation, also does school-supply drives and works to provide college scholarships to local students in need.

"My son didn't get to graduate," Starks said. "So giving that scholarship makes me feel like my son is a part of graduating. It's not enough to get you through a whole semester, but it's enough to help a student out."

Aside from simply keeping her busy, the foundation also allows Starks to deal with her personal tragedy by keeping Eric's name and memory alive, ascribe some meaning to his short time on this Earth and motivate her to give back to the community.

"I know my son is gone and I can't get him back, but the feeling of helping somebody is an unexplainable feeling," she said. "And I can't seem myself stopping. I've accepted that he's gone, but he's now living through me.

One future program Starks hopes to create is a soup kitchen, along the lines of the many "Feed the Homeless" programs, but for local veterans.

"A lot of people don't talk about the veterans," Starks said. "That's going to happen in November."

The meetings of the grief support group are held monthly, with the next one April 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Library's Main Branch, 151 Library Drive, Houma.

-- Staff Writer Scott Yoshonis can be reached at 850-1148 or syoshonis@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @Foster_Cajun.