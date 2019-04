A gas tank exploded at a west Tuscaloosa junkyard Monday morning, creating a loud boom that could be heard for miles.

People across the area reported hearing the loud boom from miles away, with many saying the walls of their homes and businesses shook.

Authorities responded to Temerson & Sons at 2664 24th Street around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Around 20 people reported the boom on the Bama Boom Tracker website.