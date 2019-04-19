A Broward County jury awarded $24.5 million Wednesday to the family of a Florida mom of four who died after giving birth to her last child.



Lilia Torres -- who lived in Fort Lauderdale with her husband, Rodolfo Vargas Chavez, and their three children -- was 34 when she died after delivering their daughter Lilian in July 2015, the Miami Herald reports.



Torres bled to death after delivering her daughter from a Cesarean section procedure at Broward General, according to court records.



She was scheduled for a C-section delivery of her child at 10 a.m. on July 21, 2015 but the procedure was not performed until after midnight on July 22 by a team of doctors — named defendants Dr. Adolfo Gonzalez-Garcia, Dr. Jorge Gallo, Dr. Julio Coello and Dr. Kei Nakanishi and Phoenix Obstetrics Gynecology.



The doctors were found negligent, a fact they admitted during the damages trial.



Lillian, now 3, was awarded $6.125 million. The jury awarded damages of $3.675 million to Chavez and $4.9 million each to her older children Karla, Octavio and Estrella. The four were also previously awarded $1 million each.



Read more here.



Laura Jazmin Tolliver is a digital reporter for GateHouse Media Group’s Florida team, based in West Palm Beach, Fla. Jaz’s stories, which run across digital, print and video platforms, are syndicated across the 22 Florida newspaper markets.



