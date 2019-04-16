CALLAWAY — A driver stopped by a Bay County Sheriff's deputy at the Callaway Walmart lost the ability to speak English during a traffic stop once the conversation turned to her expired license.

According to the report, the deputy noticed the vehicle's temporary tag had expired and conducted a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot. The deputy identified themselves and spoke with the driver, who identified herself and produced a Honduran passport.

That, however, was the last easy answer.

"The driver spoke English during my initial contact, but once I inquired as to her drivers license status, she would only speak Spanish during the rest of our encounter," the report reads.

The vehicle's passenger stepped in to interpret and explained the driver had no license.

The mystery deepened, though, when the driver was taken into custody and gave an address known to the deputy to be the local Buddhist monastery.

"I want to (the address) and did confirm that the only two residents are the two residing monks," the report reads.

The driver was issued three citations and the case is closed.