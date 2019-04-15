The Chipley Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person with knowledge of the recent abduction and sexual assault of a Chipley woman on April 3, 2019. Investigators have been able to obtain video footage of a subject who possibly has knowledge of both the April 1, 2019 Dothan robbery / sexual assault and the April 3, 2019 Chipley abduction / sexual assault.

The subject is believed to be driving a current model Dodge Journey SE, Red in color, with a Black Top Package, all windows are tinted except for the front windshield and side windows, according to the report.

This package would include a black grill, mirrors, trim under the front bumper and sides, and the wheels will be silver and black.

If you have information regarding this person or vehicle, contact the Chipley Police

Department at (850)638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850)638-TIPS.