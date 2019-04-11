Here are the results of the Lafourche Parish Track Meet held Wednesday in Tarpons Memorial Stadium at South Lafourche High School.

BOYS

Team Standings: 1) Thibodaux, 106; 2) E.D. White, 82; 3) South Lafourche, 54.50; 4) Central Lafourche, 43.50

Field MVP: Rashod Robinson, Thibodaux

Track MVP: Luke Sweatman, Thibodaux

FIELD EVENTS

Long Jump: 1) Rashod Robinson, THS, 21-05; 2) Kobe Hilliard, THS, 21-03; 3) Brodie Guidry, SLHS, 19-07; 4) Brandon Boudreaux, EDW, 19-05; 5) Ben Toups, EDW, 18-06

Triple Jump: 1) Marquel Price, THS, 42-08; 2) Rashod Robinson, THS, 40-02; 3) Brandon Boudreaux, EDW, 37-06; 4) Brock Bailleaux, SLHS, 37-05; 5) Ben Toups, EDW, 37-02

High Jump: 1) Jaheim Grey, CLHS, 6-02; 2) Jacob David, CLHS, 6-00; 2) Marquel Price, THS, 6-00; 4) Ben Toups, EDW, 5-04; 5) Ethan Gaspard, SLHS, J5-04

Shot Put: 1) Alex Lafont, SLHS, 46-11; 2) Malik Burrell, THS, 45-04; 3) Aaron Benfield, EDW, 41-06; 4) Jayden Harry, THS, 41-01; 5) Caudel Collins, CLHS, 40-04

Discus: 1) Harvahn Hill, THS, 115-04; 2) Darrius Brown, THS, 115-01; 3) Andrew LeBlanc, EDW, 114-07; 4) Alex Lafont, SLHS, 107-11; 5) Tait Lafont, SLHS, 106-01

Javelin: 1) Andrew LeBlanc, EDW, 158-00; 2) Hunter Trosclair, THS, 141-09; 3) Nathan Jernigan, CLHS, 140-06; 4) Blake Broussard, SLHS, 136-04; 5) Jace Adams, THS, 133-08

Pole Vault: 1) Jacob David, CLHS, 13-00; 2) Brandon Boudreaux, EDW, 12-00; 3) Peyton Andras, EDW, J12-00; 4) Zacherie Leboeuf, CLHS, J12-00; 5) Conner Billelo, THS, 10-00

TRACK EVENTS

100m dash: 1) Byron McPherson, THS, 11.36; 2) Kelly Raymond, THS, 11.53; 3) Damion Townsley, SLHS, 11.76; 4) Joel Plaisance, EDW, 11.84; 5) Branton Vicknair, EDW, 11.98

200m dash: 1) Byron McPherson, THS, 23.13; 2) Ashtrien Duncan, CLHS, 24.23; 3) Zachary Pitre, SLHS, 24.25; 4) Branton Vicknair, EDW, 24.46; 5) Chaz Gisclair, SLHS, 24.64

400m dash: 1) Brodie Guidry, SLHS, 52.81; 2) Joel Plaisance, EDW, 53.28; 3) Jude Pere, EDW, 53.91; 4) Kevonte’ Davis, THS, 54.48; 5) Caleb Carr, SLHS, 56.66

110m hurdles: 1) Dravon Dunmiles, THS, 17.45; 2) Ethan Gaspard, SLHS, 18.03; 3) Nik Angellette, EDW, 18.72; 4) Tayon Southall, THS, 19.71; 4) Trey Danos, SLHS, 19.71; 6) Brennan Henry, EDW, 20.71

300m hurdles: 1) Nik Angellette, EDW, 45.48; 2) Ethan Gaspard, SLHS, 46.65; 3) Tayon Southall, THS, 47.52; 4) Brennan Henry, EDW, 48.66; 5) Damion Townsley, SLHS, 49.21

800m run: 1) Luke Sweatman, THS, 2:03.11; 2) Reece Shelby, EDW, 2:10.73; 3) Jude Savoie, CLHS, 2:10.90; 4) Logan Vasiliauskas, THS, 2:16.51; 5) Kaydon Guidry, SLHS, 2:16.59

1600m run: 1) Luke Sweatman, THS, 4:34; 2) Braedon Methvin, EDW, 4:43; 3) Gabriel Hodson, CLHS, 4:56; 4) Owen Tauzin, EDW, 5:00; 5) Ethan Milstead, CLHS, 5:17

3200m run: 1) Luke Sweatman, THS, 10:11.00; 2) Braedon Methvin, EDW, 10:21.00; 3) Owen Tauzin, EDW, 10:47.00; 4) Gabriel Hodson, CLHS, 10:51.00; 5) Ethan Milstead, CLHS, 11:53.98

4x100m relay: 1) Thibodaux 43.66; 2) Central Lafourche, 45.84; 3) E.D. White, 46.47; 4) South Lafourche, 47.00

4x200m relay: 1) Thibodaux, 1:31.45; 2) South Lafourche, 1:35.35; 3) E.D. White, 1:35.88

4x400m relay: 1) South Lafourche, 3:43.44; 2) E.D. White, 3:46.60

4x800m relay: 1) E.D. White, 8:51.74; 2) Central Lafourche, 9:36.21; 3) South Lafourche, 9:50.84; 4) Thibodaux, 10:06.63

GIRLS

Team Standings: 1) Thibodaux, 90; 2) E.D. White, 87; 3) Central Lafourche, 77; 4) South Lafourche, 28

Field MVP: Key’ona Gabriel, Central Lafourche

Track MVP: Ja’mya Holmes, Thibodaux

FIELD EVENTS

Long Jump: 1) Key’ona Gabriel, CLHS, 16-08; 2) Breanna Truehill, THS, 15-10; 3) Jamika Hester, THS, 15-06; 4) Rebecka Bollinger, EDW, 15-03; 5) Caroline Gros, SLHS, 14-09

Triple Jump: 1) Key’ona Gabriel, CLHS, 36-03; 2) Rebecka Bollinger, EDW, 33-09; 3) Emiline Rodrigue, EDW, 33-04; 4) Jamika Hester, THS, 32-08

High Jump: 1) Taylor Marcomb, EDW, 5-00; 2) Charley Breaux, EDW, 4-08; 2) Morgan Alleman, CLHS, 4-08; 2) Jamika Hester, THS, 4-08

Shot Put: 1) Bre’Nasia Adams, THS, 34-08; 2) Caroline Lassere, THS, 31-09; 3) Evan Duet, SLHS, 29-00; 4) Lainie Kiger, SLHS, 26-11; 5) Ma’kayla Haley, CLHS, 26-10.50

Discus: 1) Julaya Blackmon, THS, 83-00; 2) Marcelle Pitre, SLHS, 81-03; 3) Je’Lee Boura, SLHS, 81-02; 4) Caroline Lassere, THS, 79-07; 5) Brynne Mayet, CLHS, 79-00

Javelin: 1) Evan Duet, SLHS, 127-07; 2) Taylor Marcomb, EDW, 110-06; 3) Lainie Kiger, SLHS, 93-01; 4) Daronya Johnson, THS, 90-11; 5) Sydney Lotz, EDW, 90-03

Pole Vault: 1) Laura DeGravelle, EDW, 10-06; 1) Olivia Billelo, THS, 10-06; 3) Courteney Dufrene, CLHS, 9-06

TRACK EVENTS

100m dash: 1) Jadacia Shanklin, EDW, 12.71; 2) Alya Shanklin, EDW, 13.15; 3) Ny’Eisha Southall, THS, 13.25; 4) Ali Adams, CLHS, 13.50; 5) Lacie Lemoine, CLHS, 13.86

200m dash: 1) Brenasia Hodges, THS, 25.96; 2) Jadacia Shanklin, EDW, 26.23; 3) Key’ona Gabriel CLHS, 27.27; 4) Kyla Manning, CLHS, 27.76; 5) Ny’Eisha Southall, THS, 27.78

400m dash: 1) Key’ona Gabriel, CLHS, 1:03.12; 2) Jaycie Thibodaux, CLHS, 1:06.82; 3) Christen Marombe, EDW, 1:08.01; 4) Asia Dardar, SLHS, 1:13.66; 5) Zhoey Albert, THS, 1:16.24

100m hurdles: 1) Ja’mya Holmes, THS, 15.60; 2) Alexandria Rodriguez, CLHS, 18.01; 3) Morgan Alleman, CLHS, 19.74; 4) Kaylee Hebert, THS, 19.98; 5) Zoe Baudoin, EDW, 21.14

300m hurdles: 1) Ja’mya Holmes, THS, 49.47; 2) Tayloe Thibodaux, THS, 49.85; 3) Mary Foret, CLHS, 51.03; 4) Katherine Bridges, EDW, 52.46; 5) Madison Sanchez, EDW, 55.35

800m run: 1) Sydney Siegel, EDW, 2:38.43; 2) Jaycie Thibodaux, CLHS, 2:39.60; 3) Allie Fontenot, CLHS, 2:57.90; 4) Mary Grace Robichaux, EDW, 3:04.24; 5) Zhoey Albert, THS, 3:20.00

1600m run: 1) Malorie Daigle, EDW, 6:00; 2) Maegan Amedee, EDW, 6:04; 3) Brandy Foxworth, CLHS, 6:29; 4) Riley Landry, THS, 7:16

3200m run: 1) Abbey Marie Ratcliff, EDW, 12:34.60; 2) Sydney Siegel, EDW, 13:48.00; 3) Brandy Foxworth, CLHS, 13:54.00; 4) Allie Fontenot, CLHS, 14:59.00; 5) Riley Landry, THS, 15:23.00

4x100m relay: 1) Thibodaux, 49.94; 2) Central Lafourche, 54.20; 3) South Lafourche, 55.11

4x200m relay: 1) Thibodaux, 1:44.90; 2) Central Lafourche, 1:55.62; 3) South Lafourche, 1:58.29

4x400m relay: 1) Thibodaux, 4:14.00; 2) E.D. White, 4:22.00; 3) Central Lafourche, 4:44.00

4x800m relay: 1) E.D. White, 10:38.71; 2) Central Lafourche, 11:51.51; 3) Thibodaux, 12:41.89