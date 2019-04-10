Halle Payne's arm led American Christian Academy to a 1-0 victory over Hale County in softball action on Tuesday.

Payne pitched a one-hit, complete-game shutout, striking out six and with two walks.

The lone score came in the fourth inning when Maile White drew a walk and Hanna Hargrove laid down a sac bunt. Hannah Miles followed with another sac bunt to move White to third base. Junior left fielder Anna Grace Barrett stepped up and smacked the ball into left field to score White. Hargrove singled and doubled at the plate while Katherine Grill added another single in the fifth inning.

Emily Lafoy gave up just four hits, struck out two and walked two to take the tough loss for Hale County. Ryleigh Hallman had the Wildcat's lone single in the fourth inning.

The Patriots (20-6, 5-0) will host Northside on Thursday in area play.

Winfield City 11,

Oakman 2

WINFIELD – Kady Grace-Eads pitched a complete game and gave up two runs off four hits to get the win.

Andrea Harbin and Anna Kate Crumpton each had four hits. Harbin had a home run and three RBIs and Crumpton had one RBI. C’era Beck went 3-for-4 with with two RBIs.

Winfield City (21-6) is at Carbon Hill on Wednesday.

Northside 13,

Northridge 1

Bo Clark pitched two innings and didn't allow a hit in the Rams' win.

Clark also had a two-run home run and two singles for Northside. Becca Chadwick had two singles and two doubles totaling for one RBI. Rylan McGraw had a double, single and two RBIs.

Northside (13-15) will play American Christian Academy on Thursday.

BASEBALL

ACA 3,

Sipsey Valley 1

Christian Booth threw five innings, giving up one run on seven hits and striking out six in American Christian Academy’s win. Paul Vercher came in to get the save. Trayton Taft had two hits in the victory.

Caleb Junkin took the loss for Sipsey Valley.

ACA (16-11) plays at Sipsey Valley on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Henson steps up for Patriots

BUHL – Chanley Henson had six saves in goal in American Christian Academy’s 2-1.

Mady Greene had both goals for ACA and Sarah Rice had one assist.

ACA (8-2-2) plays at home against Hillcrest on Thursday.