TEMPE, Ariz. – The Alabama women’s tennis team moved up eight spots to No. 35 in the Oracle/ITA National Team Rankings on Tuesday. Senior Andie Daniell also moved up 21 spots to No. 47 in the singles rankings.

The Crimson Tide (16-10, 4-7 SEC) is coming off a weekend in which it picked up its second win ever against No. 23 Florida, 4-1, on Friday, April 5.