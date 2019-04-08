Despite signs that the budget for Alabama’s pre-kindergarten program will receive a funding increase in the millions of dollars, only so much of that will be able to shorten the waiting lists full of students in the city of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County.

In addition to an enlarged budget for the Alabama State Department of Education — one of the biggest ones in over a decade — the Alabama Legislature will also consider a $28 million expansion of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K program, opening up an additional 190 classrooms statewide and bringing the total program budget to more than $120 million.

Jeana Ross, secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Education Childhood Education, said that based on studies compiled by the National Institute of Early Education Research in 2012, the program would likely be able to reach nearly 70 percent of Alabama’s pre-K-age children if the program’s budget reached $140 million.

Right now, there are about 19,000 students in First Class programs across the state. Lawmakers believe the new budget increase would expand the program to be able to reach nearly 40 percent of eligible 4-year-olds.

"It has incrementally expanded over the years," Ross said. "We have carefully and meticulously put in a system that would support this."

The department is tasked with dividing up money among the nearly 140 school districts across Alabama and not every district receives the same amount. With Alabama First Class being ranked as being the top state pre-kindergarten program in the country for the 12th year in a row by the National Institute for Early Education Research, competition for these grants can be fierce.

Both Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Tuscaloosa County School System are applying for grants to expand their pre-K programs. Right now, TCS has 28 pre-K classrooms across 11 schools while TCSS has 22 classrooms across 19 elementary schools. Each classroom allows a maximum of 18 students.

At the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, TCS had 475 students in pre-K while TCSS had 382 students in pre-K.

"I would hope that we would definitely get the three (classrooms) we have applied for and maybe next year, apply for even more," said Diane Hilliker, pre-K coordinator for TCS.

However, both school systems have been dealing with issues in terms of how many children whose needs they can meet and who will have to wait. As of last week, there were 150 children on TCS’ waiting list for pre-K programs while TCSS had nearly 400 children on the waiting list.

Hilliker said that while more money from the state can definitely help with the long waiting list, there will still be many children who will have to find pre-K elsewhere.

"The goal is to have universal pre-K one day," she said.

Pam Liebenberg, director of TCSS’ pre-K program and curriculum director for the system’s southern region, said the number of students on county’s waiting list had significantly dropped from 800 at the start of the school year to 400. She said the likely reason for the drop was because parents had taken their children off the list to find programs elsewhere.

"A bigger budget would naturally decrease the number of children (on the list), but as more parents learn the positive aspects of pre-K, more want them to be in the lottery," Liebenberg said.

Hilliker said there are other programs in the area that she hopes parents will take advantage of if they can't get into their own school's program.

"We have several daycares around our city that have OSR (Office of School Readiness) classrooms," she said. "I hope that the children on our waiting list are able to go to a quality daycare."

While not sure what the answer would be to have universal pre-K, Liebenberg said she hopes the state passes a larger pre-K budget.

"I would hope a greater budget will lead for more of our OSR grants can be approved and more joined and receive that early start," she said.

Ross said that having a bigger pre-K budget is an important step toward reaching more Alabama children. If history is any indicator, the department will likely receive a raise, having received bumps in budgets every year for several years.

"To increase access to this program means we’re going to increase the opportunities for all children to reach their greatest potential to be joyful and eager learners," she said.

In addition to the $25 million expansion of Alabama First Class, Gov. Kay Ivey has also called for a $7.1 billion education budget as well as a 4 percent pay raise for teachers.

Reach Drew Taylor at drew.taylor@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0204.