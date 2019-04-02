A 15th Street eatery’s return to the Tuscaloosa dining scene lasted less than a year.

Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery served its last sandwich on Sunday, said Brian Stansell, the director of operations for S&G Hospitality LLC.

S&G Hospitality, which also operates a Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery in Hoover, revived the restaurant in August after it had abruptly closed six months earlier.

But on Monday, Stansell said the decision to close Schlotzsky’s for good came after months of losing money.

“It was just a lack of support from the community,” Stansell said. “We just couldn’t get the community to support it.”

And after the corporate office declined to take it over, Stansell said that was the end of the business.

Schlotzsky’s is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that began in 1971 in Austin, Texas. The made-to-order menu options include fresh ingredients and recipes inspired by the food scene in Austin.

Its nearly 350 restaurants serve hot, oven-baked sandwiches on sourdough buns along with pastas, flatbreads, specialty pizzas and salads.

A symbol of Tuscaloosa’s resilience following the April 27, 2011, tornado, Schlotzsky’s was a mainstay on 15th Street for years until it was caught in the storm’s 5.9-mile path of destruction.

The restaurant was among the 12 percent of the city that was damaged or destroyed that day, but it rebuilt and reopened in November 2012 with an official grand re-opening and ribbon cutting.

While it was being rebuilt, the business continued to pay its employees and they, in turn, helped one of the store’s managers with community events, including assisting the Red Cross in its post-tornado efforts.

Schlotzsky’s closed in February 2018 for undisclosed reasons but was reopened Aug. 9 with a grand re-opening launch party by new franchise holder S&G Hospitality.

That has now come to an end and, Stansell said, he’s aware of no plans to try and re-open it a third time.

“I think we did everything right …,” Stansell said, “it just wasn’t enough to make it viable.”

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.