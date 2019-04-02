PANAMA CITY BEACH — Continuing to bring some of the biggest names in country to Panama City Beach, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam 2019 will feature headliners Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock.

McGraw will be playing Friday night, the much requested Aldean — who in his 2017 appearance was only able to play two songs due to bad weather — is up Saturday night and Kid Rock will be playing Sunday.

"I think everyone is going to be a little surprised but I think this is going to be the best way to blow Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelay during the Facebook Live Tuesday announcing the line up. "Kid Rock, how about that?"

The concert will be in Frank Brown Park on Labor Day weekend, August 30 until September 1. Tickets will be available to purchase April 7.

This year, $10 from every paid ticket sold will be donated to Hurricane Michael relief. The Category 4 storm slammed into the Panhandle on Oct. 10, causing severe damage to many communities to the east of Panama City Beach.

"We have a big vision for this community," Lovelady said. "We want to make sure we are helping and giving back."

The money raised will be given back to the community, said Chief Operations Officer Mark Sheldon during the Facebook Live. Ticket prices — which are $139 for general admission and $129 for military — were not raised this year.

"We talk about it all the time. We live here, we work here, we have families here," Sheldon said. "This community means so much to us. It’s our way of saying 850 strong and we haven’t forgotten you."

In addition the general admission tickets, special packages are also being sold, including VIP Pit tickets for $429, Golden tickets for $669 and Side Stage for $1,150. Quantities are limited. For the first time, parking passes will also be sold.

The full line up will be announced during SandJam, a rock festival also produced by Sheldon and Lovelady, happening April 25-28. Kings of Leon, Third Eye Blind and Young The Giant are headlining SandJam.

For more information on Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, go to gulfcoastjam.com.