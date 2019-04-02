FORT WALTON BEACH — Monday night, City Council honored its outgoing council members and held a special swearing-in meeting for the four winners of last month's election.

After calling the meeting to order, Mayor Dick Rynearson recognized outgoing councilmen John Mead (January 2013 to March 2019), Scott Smith (April 2015 to March 2019) and John Holguin (November 2018 to March 2019).

County Judge Angela Mason then administered the oath of office to Mike Holmes, Nathan Kelley, Kirby Locklear and M.G. Moran before they settled into their places on the dais.

With just about 15 minutes on the clock, Rynearson gavelled the special meeting to a close. The next regular Fort Walton Beach City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. April 9.