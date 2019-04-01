Lafourche Parish is participating in a virtual town hall with Disappearing Victims, a organization advocating for victim's rights after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

To honor the deceased and injured victims of the spill on the 9th anniversary, Disappearing Victims is holding a multi-parish town hall, connecting five locations through video conference technology.

The BP Memorial Conference will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Separate town halls in Lafitte, Grand Isle, Chalmette and Mathews will be held and streamed simultaneously. The Lafourche meeting will be streamed from the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 La. 1.

For information, visit DisappearingVictims.net or call 504-313-4199.