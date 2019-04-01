CRESTVIEW — Several neighborhoods in the mid-city and Countryview Estates areas will experience partial road closures between April 1 and April 3 as AT&T replaces utility poles on various streets.

According to a release from the Public Works Utility Maintenance Department, affected streets are Wingspan Way, Pearl Street North, Cedar Avenue East, James Lee Boulevard West, Oakland Avenue West, Main Street South, Wild Horse Drive, Jupiter Drive, Alonzo Drive and Northview Drive.

“Alternative routes are recommended if possible,” said Public Works Assistant Director Carlos Jones in a media release. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Residents with questions or concerns may contact Public Works at 682-6132.