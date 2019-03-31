April will be overflowing with family friendly events in Tuscaloosa.

The calendar includes the return of the Druid City Arts Festival, the annual A-Day football game at the University of Alabama and the dog-friendly Bark in the Park. And the best news about those three events is that they are all free to attend. The month closes out with a concert by the Zac Brown Band (with tickets beginning at around $50) at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and the Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K (which costs $25 to participate).

Here are the details on just a few of April's attractions:

• To celebrate its 10th year, the Druid City Arts Festival has expanded to a two-day event. The free festival, which has grown in popularity each year, will take place at Government Plaza from 5-10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The festival will feature more than 90 artists, live music from eight bands and food vendors. In addition to the usual family friendly activities, this year will feature a tie-dye station for kids’ T-shirts and an opportunity to adopt dogs through the West Alabama Humane Society and the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.

For more information, go to www.DruidCityArtsFestival.com.

• The University of Alabama’s spring football game will kick off at 1 p.m. April 13. The annual A-Day Game is the 15th and final practice of the spring and will be played at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Admission will be free. Information about traffic and parking is available at www.rolltide.com. Last season, 74,732 fans attended the A-Day game.

• The sixth annual Bark in the Park will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m April 13 at the Will May Dog Park. The fundraiser, organized by the Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors, helps maintain and improve the dog park.

The event will be free to attend and will feature live music, two K-9 dog demonstrations, food trucks, pet-related vendors, a children’s area with face painting and games, a dog wash, a photo booth, a pet parade and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch the demonstrations and listen to the live music.

Dogs will be available for adoption from organizations like the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of West Alabama and the Canine Compassion Fund. Swag bags will be available for the first 500 people.

For more information online, got to www.tuscaloosarealtors.com or search for Tuscaloosa Bark in the Park on Facebook.

• The third annual Read and Romp will be held from 9 a.m. until noon April 13 at Government Plaza, 2106 Sixth St. in downtown Tuscaloosa. Admission to the event, which promotes childhood literacy, is free.

Kids will have the opportunity to participate in learning-based activities with themes from children’s books. After completing the activities, children will leave Read and Romp with goodies that they have either created or earned by completing activities at each station along with a stamped passport and a bag of brand-new books. The bag of books will be for children ages 3-5, but older children and their families are welcome.

While centered on books, each station will be manned by organizations and businesses that are child-focused, providing families an opportunity to learn about activities that will enhance the development and education of their young children.

For more information about Read and Romp, email Amy Crosby at acrosby@ches.ua.edu.

• The Zac Brown Band will be in concert at 7 p.m. April 25 at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway. The band has won three Grammys and had their last four studio albums debut atop the country bestsellers chart. Gates will open at 5:30 for the show. Tickets are on sale now through the amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000. The general admission pit will be $128. Reserved seats will be $128, $113, $88 and $52.50. For more information, go to www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

• The 13th annual Mayor’s Cup 5K for Pre-K will begin at 8 a.m. April 27. Participants are welcome to run or walk the downtown route, which will start and end at Government Plaza. The event is open to participants of all ages.

Registration costs $25.

Since Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox began the Mayor’s Cup in 2007, the race has raised more than $272,000 for the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which aims to expand education and health services for academically at-risk children and their families.

For more information, go to www.tuscaloosamayorscup.com.