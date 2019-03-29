BUHL — A trio of first-half goals propelled the Sipsey Valley High School girls soccer team over Paul Bryant 3-0 on Thursday in the first day of pool play of the Western Alabama Invitational.

Sipsey Valley jumped on Bryant quick with three goals in a span of eight minutes. Bryant was dispossessed in their own third of the field and Norma Lugo-Casas pounced on it, playing a ball right into the path of Abigail Martinez for the early 1-0 lead. Lugo-Casas got a goal of her own just five minutes after handing one out by beating the Bryant goalkeeper to her left side from 12 yards out.

Martinez and Lugo-Casas were a force together as the only attacking strikers for the Bears.

“One of the things we worked on this week was being more aggressive at the start,” Sipsey Valley coach Clay Shumate said. “Tonight our number one goal was that and we accomplished it across all 60 minutes.”

Martinez put the finishing touches on a special 10-minute span for the Bears, converting the one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper to push the lead to 3-0.

Bryant could not manufacture a scoring opportunity and Sipsey Valley managed its lead in the second half to gain the six points in their first match of the tournament.

Shumate, who is also the tournament director, was pleased with his team’s performance and how well the tournament has started.

“I was impressed how we held the lead in the second half even with subbing five or six girls out,” Shumate said. “We’ve had pretty good attendance so far, the field is holding up well and everyone seems happy with it.”

Sipsey Valley plays Holt on Friday at 2 p.m. at Sispey Valley to kick off day two of pool play. Bryant faces Tuscaloosa County at 4:30 p.m.