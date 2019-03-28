It’s one of my favorite Andy Griffith Show scenes, where Opie and Andy are discussing how much a boy should get for his weekly allowance and what he should have to do for it. Andy asks Opie, “What’s this about rules for Pa’s and sons?”

Opie explains “the 75 cent rule” to father, noting, “What it is Pa, is that nowadays kids get 75 cents a week allowance instead of 25 cents.

And the kicker is, Opie continues to explain is, “they don’t have to work for it.”

Of course Andy wants to know who this “they” is that is getting money for nothing. Opie has one of those classic kid answers, “Oh, Arnold Winkler and everybody.” Anyone with kids has heard these type of answers that include “and everybody.”

It seemed that Arnold Winkler moved in from Raleigh, North Carolina, where they have the “Raleigh Rule” of 75 cents and no work… As the episode goes on, you can guess that Arnold Winkler is exposed as a fit-throwing, silver spoon fed brat that is used to getting everything he wants.

Andy gives it to Opie straight. He explained that parents have different rules and opinions on how they should raise their children and how much allowance (if any) they should get. Andy’s bottom line was, “I think it’s best for you to get a quarter and work for it.”

He asked Opie, “You do feel good after working don’t you?” Opie answer him, “Yes, good and tired.”

Opie was going to have to keep working for the 25 cents a week he got and as he got older, he would have bigger jobs and get paid more. It is a tough lesson for a little boy, but it is one that children need to learn.

My Daddy wasn’t one for “allowance.” I do remember how much I made in my first job; it was $2.10 an hour and I was cutting grass and mopping floors and cleaning toilets. It was the perfect job for a 12 year-old. While other kids were spending their Saturdays at the swimming pool, I was earning a paycheck.

It was actually fun and it was an excellent education for a little boy on the way things should be. I’ve been paying into the system for many many years now and I have no intentions of quitting anytime soon. I credit my Daddy for that education on life; he always noted that he didn’t want anything he didn’t work for. I’m not saying that I want pick up a quarter if I find one in the parking lot, I’m just saying I don’t mind working.

We seem to be moving in the direction of the “Raleigh Rule,” where kids and grown-ups get something for nothing. Please note that I am not against charity and I’m absolutely FOR helping folks who can’t help themselves.

Recently, I was in Central Florida where all the amusement parks are. There were thousands of people in the parks every day and to be honest, I don’t see how younger folks can afford to take their families. There were folks wearing shirts that said things like, “The Happiest Day Ever” and others wearing shirts that said “The Most Expensive Day Ever.”

I just sat there and thought to myself, “Wouldn’t it be nice if all of this was ‘free’?” I was sweating out a five dollar soft drink and must have been hallucinating. I know it couldn’t be free. However, there are folks who do believe most things should be.

You need to be what side of the “Raleigh Rule” you end up being on, because quite honestly, I just don’t think that would work.

