Northside baseball sweeps Bryant in double-header

Northside baseball swept a double-header against Bryant on Monday night. The Rams shutout the Stampede 15-0 in the first game. Brett Rutledge pitched two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three batters in the win. Northside’s offense was fueled by Luke Stripling, Jake Corkren, Landon Reynolds and Brandon Fenimore, who each had two hits. In game two, Northside beat Bryant 12-2. Koulson Guy and Jacob Summerlin combined to pitch six innings, allowing just three hits for the Rams. Jon Hutchinson led Northside’s offense with three hits. Luke Stripling, Levi Stroud and Jake Corkren had two hits apiece. Northside (9-4) will start area play at Sipsey Valley on Tuesday night.

Holy Spirit 11,

Pickens County 0

Holy Spirit baseball claimed an 11-0 victory over Pickens County on Monday night. Wilson King pitched five innings in the win, allowing just one hit and striking out nine batters. The Titans’ offense was led by Jeremy Boler, who was 1-2 from the plate with two RBIs. John-Robert Kidwell was 2-3 with one RBI as well. Jacaurian Washington had one hit for Pickens County. Holy Spirit (5-2 overall, 3-0 area) will host Hubbertville on Tuesday. Pickens County (0-5, 0-3) will play South Lamar on Thursday.

Northridge 9,

Gulf Breeze, Florida 1

Northridge Jaguars (10-8) sailed to an easy victory over Gulf Breeze 9-1 on Monday.

Bodie Vail earned the victory on the mound for Northridge. He went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two. Joseph Ingram threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen striking out 4.

Offensively, Marlon Henry and Markie Buettner had doubles. Sam Browning, Austin Elliott, Andrew Fairburn and Charlie Crouse all contributed hits in the win. Northridge travels to Oak Mountain Thursday at 4:30.

High school boys soccer

ACA 10,

Northside 0

American Christian Academy soccer blanked Northside 10-0 on Monday night. Andrew Thrasher shredded the Rams defense, scoring eight goals in the win. Brooks Cormier and Hayden Smothers each chipped in a goal as well. Greyson Lee led the Patriots with five assists while Gabe Henson had three assists and Smothers had one. Dax Warren saved a penalty kick in the goal for ACA. The Patriots improved to 2-1 with the win and will host Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday night.

High school softball

Hale County 3,

West Blocton 2

Hale County softball claimed a 3-2 victory over West Blocton on Monday night behind a strong pitching performance from Kori Young. Young pitched eight innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just four hits. Ally Gonzalez and Madalynn Langham led Hale County offensively with one RBI each. Hale County (6-7) will play at home against American Christian Academy on Tuesday.

North River 17,

Tuscaloosa Christian 2

North River Christian Academy softball beat Tuscaloosa Christian 17-2 on Monday night. Katelyn Rhodes earned the win on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out six batters. Anna Johnson went 3-3 from the plate with a two-run home run for the Chargers. Ashley Nolder and Marissa Morrison each went 2-3 as well. North River Christian will host Tuscaloosa Home Educators on Tuesday.

High school golf

Tuscaloosa Academy shot 340 and is in 6th place following the opening round of the Oak Hill Invitational played at Mossy Oak GC in West Point, Mississippi. Host Oak Hill leads at 311 followed by Madison Central at 315. Madison Central’s David Beard leads with 74(+2). TA was led by junior Logan Harris’ 82, Anna Christian Beeker at 84, William Beeker at 86 and Walt Denney at 88. The tournament concludes with tomorrow’s final round to be played at Old Waverly Golf Club.