The Southeastern Conference has donated $100,000 to Auburn University for tornado relief efforts in Lee County.

A news release from the SEC says the money will be used to help the students, faculty and staff who have been affected by the March 3 tornado.

“SEC teams often face each other in fierce athletic competition, but it is comprised of 14 institutions who come together as a family during times of need such as this,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said last week in a news release.

At least 23 people in Lee County died in the March 3 tornado, with the rural community of Beauregard the hardest hit. The tornado, with 170 mph winds, left a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. It was one of at least 36 tornadoes confirmed to have touched down across the Southeast in a deadly weekend outbreak.

The news release says the SEC has made similar contributions to conference institutions in the past for university communities affected by natural disasters.

“The executive committee of the Southeastern Conference has established parameters for use of an emergency relief fund to assist member institutions in circumstances such as those experienced by members of the Auburn community," Sankey said. "We are pleased to be able to assist with efforts to ease the stress for those impacted by this devastating storm.”

Auburn University President Steven Leath thanked the SEC for its support. Leath said AU would determine the best course forward in maximizing the funds for the community.

“This is a remarkable donation that speaks to the SEC’s steadfast commitment to its member institutions and surrounding communities,” Leath said. “As we continue to evaluate further ways in which our university can help those affected by the March 3 tornadoes, this funding will be a tremendous boost to our coordinated efforts going forward.”