ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't let your heart rule your mind or vice versa. Share an ice cream cone, share the work around the house, or share mutual friends. Find common ground to make relationships just a little more levelheaded.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Drive and ambition are an admirable combination. Follow the example of those who have unwavering fortitude. If you stick close to people who are making big strides you can ride along on their coattails.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Drink an extra cup of coffee. The early hours of the day may find you lacking focus. Wake up to the fact that you must be sensitive to the needs of others and alert to your own wishful thinking.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might miss the silver lining if you simply wait for the gold to drop in your lap. Focus on fattening your piggy bank without stooping to nefarious means. Ally yourself with those who can enhance your reputation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If push comes to shove remain faithful to your values. Remaining ethical in the face of temptation will give you the upper hand. Keep your doubts to yourself as storm clouds will blow away quickly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Know which side of the bread is buttered. New friends and networking acquaintances may promise a lot but deliver little. Be more discriminating about who you share your secrets with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Things in the career sector might look rosier than they are. You might be too busy dealing with a flirtatious co-worker to see the writing on the wall. Trusting luck won't get you far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Actions speak louder than words. Joint ventures take on dramatic importance and require enormous drive. Hooked up with the right person you can make an unbeatable team that can deliver the goods on time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You might be too good for your own good. You believe that everyone is as honest as you are and could be taken in by a tempting offer. Keep your money in your pocket and remain vigilant about expenses.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There could be many loopholes hidden in the fine print designed to trip you up. Watch what you say and take what others say with a grain of salt. Don't get caught up in any contest you can't afford to lose.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A loved one in an amorous mood could be deterred if you rattle on and on about silly things. Healthy competition makes romance more exciting, but ardor could fall flat when the chase is done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Harness brainpower to overcome obstacles that get in the way. You might slip up because you dwell too much in the land of imagination or because you are prompted to express universal love for your fellow man.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your friends and acquaintances may trigger your competitive side during the upcoming five to six weeks. Under their influence you may dream of bigger and better things that can't be achieved but are delicious to think about. Put your fantasies on the back burner until June when you may have a chance for a weekend getaway with a new romantic partner or a fabulous and inspiring vacation experience. Don't count your financial chickens before they hatch in early September when it is possible to jump to the wrong conclusions or get in over your head. In December you can make a great success of any project or endeavor that you pursue in a group setting.