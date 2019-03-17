Leadership comes in all forms — good, bad, ineffective and just awful.

In my experience, I have observed and been associated with all types of leaders. Webster’s New World Dictionary has a simple definition — maybe too simple — for leadership: “The position or guidance of a leader; the ability to lead; the leaders of a group.”

Some leadership experts think certain individuals were born to lead. Pompous individuals think that they were born to lead, like Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. representative, who just announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States. O’Rourke has hardly demonstrated leadership qualities for himself or a group.

When I think of people I have been associated with who have leadership skills, the first are Lee Iacocca, former chief executive officer for the Chrysler Corporation, and Bob Lutz, executive vice president of Chrysler and later vice-chairman of General Motors Corporation.

Iacocca was one of the greatest business leaders in our lifetime and had great people skills. Conversely, Iacocca’s replacement as Chrysler CEO, Bob Eaton, devoid of leadership abilities. It was tough working for a man who garnered no respect from his fellow employees, especially after being associated with someone like Iacocca.

Eaton took a great corporation that Iacocca had basically saved and returned from economic doom, and sold it to Daimler in Germany as a merger of equals. The only problem was, the Germans owned 57 percent of the stock and Chrysler 43 percent — hardly a merger of equals.

There was also a leader at Chrysler who never got credit for his contributions to saving Chrysler. His name was Richard E. Dauch, executive vice president for manufacturing. Dauch was a graduate of Purdue University and was a linebacker on Purdue’s football team. He was the epitome of a leader — the type of leader you would want to go to war with. If there was a hill to take, he would be the first soldier up the hill expecting other soldiers to follow his actions.

But Dauch also expected his reports to be leaders, and if you weren’t, there was no place for you on his team. He was an entirely different type of leader than Iacocca. Iacocca led by appealing to the basic results-oriented instincts of individuals. Dauch led by aggressiveness and slight intimidation. But both were goals-oriented individuals who rewarded excellence.

Peggy Noonan, writer for the Wall Street Journal’s ppinion page, quoted what a voter told Bret Baier of Fox News concerning leaders. The voter said she wanted someone she can cheer for. Noonan continued, “When people have real leaders, there’s a feeling of security. Somebody reliable is in charge. When a majority don’t feel that, there’s a sense of unrest, of jitteriness that filters out and down.”

She is talking about what I call “caretakers” — people in leadership roles who are comfortable with the status quo, don’t want any change and are willing to go with the flow. In other words, they are losers, but are acceptable to many Americans.

President Donald Trump is a leader, but not in the classical sense. He is brusque, defensive, sometimes uncouth and abrasive. His New York upbringing shows at every juncture. But if one takes away all his personal shortcomings and only looks at results, he is a dynamic leader. Put him in another president’s clothing and he would be called brilliant, but his demeanor trumps all the accomplishments of his administration.

Gerard Baker, editor at large of the Wall Street Journal, asked two questions in his March 9 column: “Does it matter the president did bad things as long as he is not a criminal?” and “Should presidential character count.” The answers are yes and yes.

Everyone wants a president of impeccable credentials. President Trump has many warts and the national media keeps the negative connotations perpetually alive. But despite his shortcomings, He deserves better from the national media based solely on his accomplishments.

John F. Floyd is a Gadsden native who graduated from Gadsden High School in 1954. He formerly was director of United Kingdom manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., vice president of manufacturing and international operations, General Tire & Rubber Co., and director of manufacturing, Chrysler Corp. He can be reached at johnfloyd538@gmail.com. The opinions reflected are his own.