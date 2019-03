FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- The West Alabama men's basketball team is in the NCAA Division II tournament in the South Regional for the first time since 2015 and will play Valdosta State in their opening round game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the campus of Nova Southeastern University.

UWA (22-7) and VSU (24-6) both finished the regular season 16-4 in the Gulf South Conference to earn a share of the regular season title. The two teams met twice during the season with VSU winning both games.