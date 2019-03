OXFORD, Miss. – The Alabama women’s tennis team dropped its road match against Ole Miss, 4-2, on Friday afternoon.

Alabama’s two points were won by Alba Cortina Pou (12-2), who defeated Alexa Bortles, 6-3, 6-4, in the match at No. 4 singles and by No. 66-ranked Andie Daniell who defeated Sabina Machalova, 7-5, 6-1, in the match at No. 1 singles.

Alabama (12-7, 1-4 SEC) is at Mississippi State on Sunday at noon.