GREENSBORO, Ga. – The Alabama men’s golf team is in a tie for seventh after shooting an opening round score of even par, 288, Friday at the Linger Longer Invitational at The Landing at Reynolds Lake Oconee course. Louisville, ranked No. 25, leads the field at 10-under par, 278.

Alabama’s Josh Sedeno had the team’s low round with a 2-under par 70 and is among a tie for 13th. Tuscaloosa’s Jake DeZoort shot even par, and he and Wilson Furr, who also shot 72, are tied for 25th.