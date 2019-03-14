HONOLULU, Hawaii – The No. 4 Alabama softball team opened play at the Rainbow Wahine Classic against SIUE on Wednesday, rallying from a two-run deficit for a 6-3 win.

The 26-0 start for Alabama ties for the second-best in program history, previously going 26-0 to start the 2012 season. One more win would tie the program record of 27-0 set in 2001. Wednesday’s win was just the second time this season the Tide trailed after four innings.

Alabama took the first lead in the top of the second before SIUE (7-8) rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Crimson Tide answered with three in the top of the fifth to pull back ahead before adding a pair in the sixth to make it 6-3.

Three of the six RBIs came from junior Claire Jenkins. She hit a solo home run and had a two-run double. Jenkins has hit a home run in four straight games. KB Sides went 2-for-4 with a run scored while junior Merris Schroder went 2-for-3, hitting her fifth home run of the season.

In the circle, Sarah Cornell (10-0) earned the win in relief, throwing 1 1/3 innings. Montana Fouts backed her up with three shutout innings for her second save of the season.

Alabama continues play in Hawaii with a pair of games Thursday, facing Niagara at 6 p.m. CT and SIUE again at 8:30 p.m. CT.