More Trump associates should come forward

Michael Cohen was at least brave enough to bare his soul to the nation, And he now stands the tallest of Trump’s band of criminals.

Mr. Cummings, is a prince of a man! How he conducted himself throughout the hearing and his closing words made me cry over our values deeply believed in and spoken of so eloquently.

To attempt to compare Cohen's lying to that of “The Donald’s” is like trying to compare a horse to a car as there is no way to compare anyone’s lying to a full-time liar‘s daily habit. He is our leader and the leader of the free world, and doing all of his lying. I wonder how many of we “average Americans” would be in the slammer if we had committed his number of indictable offenses as he has, and him standing up there thinking we are all dumb enough to buy his lies.

Trump’s lying is destructive, is above and beyond just criticizing our wonderful allies, wanting to withdraw from NATO (and the gains America made through that organization that helped us so much since WWII).

I believe that Mr. Trump is trying to destroy this Democracy if he can, and wants to replace it with an autocrat. Guess who?

The public hearing on Feb. 26 revealed enough corroborated truth for the House to proceed on solid ground with the Constitutional rules of Impeachment, but the House said, “Not yet,” or for Mike Pence to initiate the 25th Amendment of our Constitution for presidential removal. But I don’t believe that the VP would want to initiate it as Mr. Pence is the one who leads the Republican field as the major liar defender.

If Cohen lies in these hearings they will add more time to his jail term. Cohen knew this, but evidently the president did not as after the hearing Trump said that Cohen lied throughout. (Trying to erase what Cohen said about him.)

Now who is the liar, Mr. Trump?

We need more of Trump’s band of mob-like criminal friends to bear their souls.

Lockie Gregory, Fort Walton Beach