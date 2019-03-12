Milwaukee Bucks (50-17, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-39, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans are 18-14 on their home court. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 47 rebounds. Anthony Davis leads the Pelicans with 12.2 boards.

The Bucks have gone 23-12 away from home. Milwaukee averages 49.3 rebounds per game and is 30-9 when winning the rebounding battle. The Bucks earned a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Dec. 19. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points and Davis led New Orleans with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis has averaged 26.6 points and 12.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Elfrid Payton is shooting 47.3 percent and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27 points and is adding 12.6 rebounds. Khris Middleton has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 19 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 51.9 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Jrue Holiday: out (abdominal strain).

Bucks Injuries: Sterling Brown: out (wrist), George Hill: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.