New Orleans Pelicans (30-38, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts New Orleans looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Hawks have gone 11-21 at home. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by John Collins averaging 3.6 .

The Pelicans have gone 12-24 away from home. New Orleans is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent. The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins leads the Hawks with 9.8 rebounds and averages 19.7 points. Dewayne Dedmon has averaged 6.8 rebounds and added 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Darius Miller leads the Pelicans averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.1 points per game and shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle has averaged 24.7 points and collected 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.2 points, 48.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 118.8 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (ankle), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee contusion), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Pelicans Injuries: Trevon Bluiett: out (thumb), E'Twaun Moore: out (quad), Anthony Davis: day to day (back spasms), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Jrue Holiday: out (abdominal strain).

