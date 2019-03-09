“How many kings step down from their thrones?

“How many lords have abandoned their homes?

“How many greats have become the least for me?

“And how many gods have poured out their hearts

“To romance a world that is torn apart?

“How many fathers gave up their sons for me?”

I’ve talked to many people who feel so burdened by past mistakes and past sins, who live under a heavy load of guilt that God does not intend for His children to carry.

Sadly, they accept this guilt as something that God has put on them to bring them to a place of repentance. (I am not referring to conviction of sin but to recurring condemning thoughts that we can’t see, to escape).

I John 2:1 says clearly: “My little children, I’m writing these things to you that you might not sin. Yet if anyone does sin, we have an advocate with the Father — Jesus, the Messiah, one who is righteous.”

Is it possible that King who stepped down from His throne to forgive us wants to leave us mired in guilt and shame? Even as we confess our sins, let us confess also the grace and forgiveness that our King has freely given us and turn it into victory!

It’s hard to know where to start in talking about the difficult situations we encounter every day in online mentoring, but one of my most recent conversations was with Marnie, a 20-year old Catholic believer, who wrote us in a panic, fearing that she was pregnant. I tried to encourage her with stories of friends and correspondents who had decided to keep their baby and how God helped them. During the next five days we exchanged 16 messages and one day she said this:

“I am in class; I will answer you soon. Each time I get a message from you, I feel stronger. Could you respond quickly when you get my messages even if you are busy? I see you as a friend.”

It turned out that she was not pregnant, but our conversation also opened the door to talk to her abut Jesus. She admitted that she was not sure of what would happen when she died and I was able to share the Gospel with her. I am hoping and praying she will continue this important conversation with me.

Carol Doerksen is a Gadsden native who serves as an online Christian missionary. She lives with her husband and son in Lynden, Washington. Email cdoerksen@gmail.com or call 360-306-5941.