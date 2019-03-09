BATON ROUGE – With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, LSU shortstop Josh Smith extended his hit streak to 13 games with a two-RBI single and lifted the No. 9 Tigers baseball team to the 4-3 win against Cal Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

To set up the walk-off, pinch hitter Saul Garza singled through the right side with one out, and Drew Bianco entered to pinch run. There were two outs when designated hitter Giovanni DiGiacomo singled to third base to put runners in scoring position. The Tigers loaded the bases with two outs when Hal Hughes struck out swinging but made it safely to first on a wild pitch.

With the win, LSU improved to 10-3 on the year while Cal drops to 6-5.

The series will conclude today with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.

There will be two-seven inning games, and the second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

Both games can be watched online on the SEC Network+, which is accessible at WatchESPN.com and through the Watch ESPN app.

Fans can listen to the first game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. The second game can be heard locally in Baton Rouge on 100.7 FM. Free audio can be found at LSUsports.net/live.

LSU starter Zack Hess had his best outing of 2019, firing 5 2/3 innings. The junior right-hander allowed three runs—two earned—on five hits, walked three and struck out five. Matthew Beck earned his first win of the season and improved to 1-0 on the year after blanking Cal in 1 2/3 innings.

The right-hander allowed one hit and walked one.