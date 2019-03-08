BERRY – Braden Cameron posted 16 strikeouts in six innings and gave up five hits and no runs as the Holy Spirit baseball team defeated Berry 7-2 in high school baseball action on Thursday. Cameron improved to 3-0.

Jeremy Bowler had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs and Cameron had a two-run double to lead the Saints.

Berry's Tyler Smith pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed six runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. The game was scoreless entering the sixth. Trace Nelson had two hits and Johnathan Locke had an RBI double for Berry (2-4, 0-1).

Holy Spirit (4-1, 2-0, 1A, Area 8) plays at Northside on Thursday.

Central 17,

Wenonah 6

Nate Johnson led the Falcons with a home run and a single. Edward Smith went 2-for-4 and Zamar Ellis had a double.

Macus McVay earned the win in relief. He struck out six. Marcus Hall got the start and had five strikeouts.

West Blocton 13,

Verbena 3

Josh Graham pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up just two hits with four strikeouts to get the win.

Tyler Colton and Cannon McCulley each had two hits with an RBI while Jace Lightcey had one hit with two RBIs for West Blocton.

West Blocton (10-0) plays Saturday at Montevallo. The Tigers will play a doubleheader with Verbena and Montevallo.

Morgan Academy 5,

Tuscaloosa Academy 1

It was a 2-1 game in the seventh inning when Morgan Academy got three home runs to take the 5-1 lead. Sam Rowley took the loss for TA, giving up just two earned runs over six innings. Mayes White and Thomas Williams had the only two hits for the Knights.

TA (2-5) plays at Southern Academy on Friday at 4 p.m.

Northside 17,

Greensboro 2

Koulson Guy pitched three innings and allowed two runs on six hits to get the win for Northside.

Levi Stroud led Northside with a triple and three RBIs. Guy, Joe Malone and Jake Cochran all had two hits.

Northside (5-1) will travel to South Lamar for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m.

Tuscaloosa County 2,

Sipsey Valley 0

Grant Hickman pitched seven innings, giving up three hits with seven strikeouts for the win.

Tyler Tubbs went 3-for-3 for the Wildcats. Landen Borden and Garrison Estes each had one hit.

Tuscalossa County (4-5) will travel to Jemison on Friday.

Central 8,

Minor 7 (8 innings)

On Tuesday, Edward Smith had the game-winning single in the eighth inning for the Falcons. Brylin Crumpton was the starting pitcher and had 12 strikeouts. Zamar Ellis got the win in relief.

Kevin Moton went 3-for-4 with a triple while Ellis went 2-for-2. Antwan Cooper and Crumpton each went 2-for-3. Crumpton also had a double.

SOFTBALL

Northside 11,

Gordo 1

GORDO – Becca Chadwick pitched three innings, gave up one run on three hits to earn the win.

Katelyn Herring had two hits, including a double with four RBIs for Northside. Also, Katelynn Madison had two hits and one RBI. Chadwick had two hits, including a double, with one RBI. Lily Stone had two hits, including a double.

Traci Clegg wnt five innings and allowed 12 hits in the loss for Gordo.

Northside (3-2) hosts Hatton on Friday as part of the Hillcrest Tournament.

ACA 10,

Sipsey Valley 0

Halle Payne (6-1) stuck out 11 and pitched a no-hitter for the Patriots. In Payne's first at bat she had an RBI single to put the Patriots on the scoreboard first.

Katherine Grill had two doubles and Lauren Caroll and Hannah Miles each had two singles. Anna Grace added a two RBI single.

Taylor Bailey took the loss for the Bears striking out one batter and walking seven batters.

The Patriots head to the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores next Monday.

Tuscaloosa Academy 8,

Morgan Academy 0

Emma Price had nine strikeouts to earn the win for TA. and Chloe Johnson had a triple with an RBI. Kelsey Curry had a double with two RBIs and Emma Price doubled and had an RBI. Kendall Tillery had two RBIs and Christina Sealy had two singles.

Holy Spirit 15,

Berry 0

Alyssa Faircloth pitched four innings and gave up only one hit to get the win for Holy Spirit.

Anna Simon went 2-for-2 with a triple. Olivia Watkins and Faircloth also added triples.

Brooke Blanton took the loss for Berry.

Holy Spirit (2-2) will take on South Lamar on March 19.

Hale County 9,

Demopolis 0

Charlie Maklester pitched seven innings, giving up one hit with five strikeouts for the Hale County win. Maklester went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kelsie Gilliam went 4-for-4 for the Wildcats.

Hale County will host ACA on march 19.

Paul W. Bryant 7,

Greensboro 2

Emilee Quimby had seven strikeouts and allowed two runs and four hits through seven innings for the win.

Rebecca Brogden went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Tearra Cook had a double with two RBIs. Danyel Turner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Bryant (6-0) will face West Blocton on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Northridge 7,

Tuscaloosa County 1

Northridge got two goals from Aniiyah Peeples. Aileen Charles, Emma Bissel, Ashley Abawi, Kailyn Hartman and Katie Maxson all had one goal.

Northridge (3-1) plays at home on March 19 against Sipsey Valley.

ACA 4,

Paul W. Bryant 0

Maddie Green scored three goals to lead the charge for ACA. Abby Alexander added one goal. Rebecca Vercher and Claire Dickinson both had one assist.

ACA (2-0-1) will host Tuscaloosa County on March 19.

Hillcrest 10,

Brookwood 0

three goals for Avery Williams. three for Brooke Statza. three for Maddie McCracken and one goal for Holly McDonough.

Hillcrest (4-0, 2-0 area) plays at Bryant on March 22.

BOYS SOCCER

Northridge 5,

Tuscaloosa County 0

Five different players scored goals for Northridge. Scoring goals for the Jaguars were Joey Walker assisted by Ethan Mitchell, Ivan Obias assisted by Ethan Mitchell, Austin Loper assisted by Andrew Hankins, and Ethan Sneckenberger assisted by Wesley Marcus.

TENNIS

TA girls, boys sweep matches

The Tuscaloosa girls and boys tennis teams played Pike Liberal Arts and Lee Scott Academy on Thursday, winning both matches at the Marriott Resort in Opelika.

The TA girls beat Pike Liberal and Lee Scott 7-0 and the TA boys downed Pike Liberal 6-1 and Lee Scott 7-0.

The next match for TA is March 25 against Monroe Academy at NorthRiver Yacht Club.

TA girls vs. Pike Liberal Arts

Singles

#1 Megan Bonhaus d Hannah Helms 8/0

#2 Taylor Wright d Sarah Todd Floyd 8/1

#3 Mary Wade d Britton Paul 8/0

#4 Mary Alice Roe d Grace Thomas 8/0

#5 Madison Moore d Katie Mac Manning 8/2

#6 Lillie Sansing d Claire Ann Manning 8/2

Doubles

#1 Bonhaus/Wright d Helms/Floyd 8/1

#2 Wade/Roe d Paul/Thomas 8/2

TA girls vs. Lee Scott Academy

Singles

#1 Megan Bonhaus d Elle Sprayberry 8/4

#2 Taylor Wright d Laurel Whittington 8/1

#3 Mary Wade d Lizzie Crum 8/3

#4 Mary Alice Roe d Kate Dickerson 8/0

#5 Madison Moore d Elizabeth Whittelsey 8/3

#6 Lillie Sansing d Olivia Zellner 6/8

Doubles

#1 Bonhaus/Wright d Sprayberry/Whittington 8/2

#2 Wade/Roe d Crum/Dickerson 8/2

TA boys vs. Pike Liberal

Singles

#1 Jonni Kneer d Zac Dean 8/0

#2 Coleman Thetford L Eli Grice 3/8

#3 Walker McKee d Jackson Thomas 8/0

#4 Mitch Piper d Bryant Hussy 8/1

#5 Daniel Arnold d Gage Adams 8/1

#6 Carson Claytor d Will Freeman 8/0

Doubles

#1 Kneer/Kilgore d Dean/Grice 9/8

#2 McKee/Piper d Thomas/Hussey 8/3

TA boys vs Lee Scott Academy

Singles

#1 Jonni Kneer d Thomas Summers 8/1

#2 Luke Kilgore d David Bumpious 8/1

#3 Walker McKee d Sig James 8/0

#4 Mitch Piper d Jack Dudley 8/0

#5 Daniel Arnold d Graydon Ketchum 8/0

#6 Carson Claytor d Bill Mayfield 8/0

Doubles

#1 Kneer/Thetford d Summers/Bumpious 8/6

#2 McKee/Piper d James/Dudley 8/0