BAYOU GEORGE — Responding to a call about a reckless driver who had gone into a ditch with a flat tire, deputies arrived to see "the car pull off Highway 231 and into the median. A white male exited the car looked at his flat tire and then got back in the car to leave."

The deputy "made contact with the male who I immediately noticed was intoxicated," the deputy wrote. He noted the man was not only "zoned out," covered in urine and reeking of alcohol, but "noticed the male had lost both front and back bumpers along with a flat tire. The male stated he was coming from the beach which it should be noted he was driving toward the beach."

Probable cause in hand, the deputy advised the man he believed him to be under the influence of alcohol and the driver readily agreed to it, saying, "I'm good with it all," when asked about any physical issues.

He then proceeded to fail the tests miserably, the deputy wrote.

The man was arrested and deputies learned he had a suspended license for "numerous DUI arrests" and was on felony probation as well. He was taken to jail, where he refused to take a breath test and was left to see a judge in the morning.