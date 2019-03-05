CALLAWAY —Walking away from trouble is smart. Walking away from law enforcement isn't, for some.

A deputy on patrol noticed that a man walking nearby "made an abrupt turn while walking in the parking lot, trying to walk away. This writer passed the defendant again to evaluate his behavior and he, again, made an abrupt turn, walking away from this writer."

The deputy spoke to the man, who "stated he was waiting for a ride and grabbed for his right front pocket as he bladed away with his right side," the deputy wrote. "This writer grabbed the defendants right hand and asked him if he had anything illegal on him. The defendant stated he had a knife in his pocket and a gun in his waistband."

The deputy finds a loaded 9mm handgun in the man's waistband and 15.1 grams of marijuana in his rear pants pocket. The gun did not have a clip in it but it did have a live round chambered.

The man is placed under arrest.