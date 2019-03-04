Area students

graduate from Snead

BOAZ — Here is a list of Northeast Alabama students who received degrees or certificates during the Fall 2018 semester at Snead State Community College:

ALBERTVILLE

• Ashtin Bailey Addison, Associate in Applied Science degree in Applied Business and a short-term certificate in general business.

• Austin Mitchell Allen, Associate in Applied Science degree in Applied Business and short-term Certificate in finance.

• Phillip Bradley Arnold, Associate in Science degree in general education and a certificate in computer software fundamentals.

• Luke A. Davis graduate with an Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Chris Flores, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Anna Grace Higdon, Associate in Science degree in business.

• Miranda Jane Munroe, Associate in Science degree in elementary education.

• Logan Dru Richards, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Connor Everett Todd, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Anna Grace Tuck graduated with and Associate in Applied Science degree and a short-term certificate, both in office administration.

ALTOONA

• Nicole L. Pelham, Associate in Applied Science degree and a short-term certificate, both in Office administration.

ATTALLA

• Katie Lee, Associate in Science degree in Spanish education.

• Taylor Renee Ayers, Associate in Science degree in general education.

BOAZ

• Zakary Colin Billups, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Heather Alecia Boman, Associate in Applied Science degree, a short-term certificate and a certificate, all in child development.

• Nathanael Seth Cornutt, Associate in Science degree in agronomy and soils.

• Allysia Jade Elkins, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Jessica LeeAnn Matson Spence, Associate in Science degree in Social studies education.

• Kassie Andrea TillBrook, Associate in Science degree in pre-nursing.

• Kelsey Latham Todd, Associate in Science degree in criminal justice.

• Kreston Andyray Williams, Associate in Applied Science degree in industrial technology.

CROSSVILLE

• Macy Brooke Bright, Associate in Applied Science degree in applied business and a short-term certificate in general business.

• Tony Calel Gonzalez, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Andrea Margaret Rivera Gonzalez, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• McKenzie Loren Wilks, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Abby Joan Williams, Associate in Science degree in general education.

GADSDEN

• Sharee Suzann Curtis, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Kaitlin Brooke Nichols, Associate in Science degree in general education.

GUNTERSVILLE

• Megan Cox, Associate in Applied Science degree in applied business and a short-term certificate in marketing.

• Daniel Alexander Fussell, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Kayleigh Madison Powell, Associate in Science degree in general education.

• Bryon Edward Fergu Quick, Associate in Applied Science degree as a computer science technician and a short-term certificate in cyber security.

• Stephanie K. Strawn, Associate in Science degree in general education.

ONEONTA

• Kandace Blair West, Associate in Science degree in elementary education.

RAINBOW CITY

• Matthew Stephen Adcock graduated with a short-term certificate as a computer technician.

SAND ROCK

• Olivia Erin Hester, Associate in Science degree in early childhood education.

SOUTHSIDE

• Kaitlin Clay Bolton, Associate in Science degree in business.

Blankenship

to attend Evansville

Kaylie Blankenship of Albertville has been accepted to the University of Evansville for enrollment in the Fall 2019 semester.

Located in Evansville, Indiana, the University of Evansville is a private, comprehensive university with over 80 majors and more than 100 areas of study in the arts and sciences and pre-professional programs.

Huntingdon honors

area students

Dierick Ryan Sparks of Gadsden and Jacob Bryant Coker Walls of Collinsville chosen to the Dean’s List of High Honors for the Fall 2018 semester at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

In addition, Andrew William Smith of Southside and Landon Davis Cornutt and Hayley Ellen Huckbay of Ashville were named to the Dean’s List of Honors.

The Dean’s List of High Honors recognizes those who achieved semester grade point averages of 3.8 to 4.0. The Dean’s List of Honors recognizes those who achieved semester averages of 3.6 to 3.79. Students on both lists must have 12 hours of credits for the semester.

Rathje makes

Dean's List

Jessica Taylor Rathje from Glencoe achieved Brenau University Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2018 semester. Rathje is a senior majoring in early childhood education at the Gainesville, Georgia, school.

Dean’s List students must maintain at least a 3.6 grade point average while carrying at least 15 semester hours of course work.

Students honored

at Montevallo

Several Northeast Alabama students were named to the Fall 2018 President’s List at the University of Montevallo:

BOAZ: Destiney Amos

GADSDEN: Nicholas Alagna, Alexander Cochran

HOKES BLUFF: Mary Lasseter

RAINBOW CITY: Jodi Lackey

To make the President’s List, a student must earn at least a 3.8 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and be a full-time student at the University.