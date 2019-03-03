A high chance of rain and thunderstorms today prompted some local Mardi Gras parades to change their schedules.

In Houma, the Krewe of Terreanians, which originally was scheduled to roll at 1:30 this afternoon, postponed its parade until Fat Tuesday. The lineup that day will start with the Krewe of Houmas, which rolls at 1 p.m., followed by Kajuns then Terreanians.

In Thibodaux, the Krewe of Cleophas will start at 11:45 a.m. today instead of its original 12:30 p.m. The Krewe of Chronos will follow immediately afterward.

As of Saturday night, officials with the Terrebonne and Lafourche sheriff's offices said the two other local parades today are scheduled to roll as planned, though that could change. The Montegut Children's Krewe was set to start at 2 p.m., and the Krewe of Nereids planned to roll at 6 p.m. in Golden Meadow.

The Thibodaux parades are trying to beat the stormy weather several forecasts predicted would arrive around 1 or 2 this afternoon and last into the evening.

Terreanians leaders, after consulting with law-enforcement officials, did not want to take a chance.

“There was a heavy chance of rain during the time that we ride," Terreanians Captain Charles Kornegay said Saturday evening. "The king and queen have invested a lot of money and time and didn’t want to ride in the rain, and I don’t blame them. This is the first time we ever had to reschedule it, and it was a tough decision, but it was the right one.”

It was the first time since the krewe started parading in 1951 that it has has had to put off its parade for another day, he said.

Several forecasters called for an 80 percent to 90 percent chance of storms today, though some they varied on exactly what time the rain will fall.

The National Weather Service called for an 80 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m.

"New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms," the agency said Saturday night. "Some of the storms could be severe."

A warm front from the Gulf of Mexico would affect conditions early in the day, then a cold from from the north is expected to sweep through. South winds of 5-15 mph will become westerly in the afternoon then northerly by evening, with gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a "marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with damaging wind, hail and tornadoes possible.

Here is the rest of the National Weather Service forecast through Mardi Gras:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 10 mph.

Fat Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 10 mph.

Stay abreast of weather or any updates to local parade schedules at houmatoday.com or dailycomet.com and The Courier and Daily Comet's Facebook pages.