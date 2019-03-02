1. Mardi Gras: The culmination of the Carnival season is Fat Tuesday, March 5, with parades by the krewes of Bonne Terre at 11 a.m. in Montegut; Gheens at 11 a.m. in Gheens; Houmas at 1 p.m. in Houma, followed by Kajuns; Choupic at 1 p.m. in Chackbay; Ghana at 1 p.m. in Thibodaux; and Neptune at noon in Golden Meadow.

2. Book launch: Local author Ken Wells launches his new book, "Gumbo Life: Tales from the Roux Bayou," a history of gumbo, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library at 6 p.m. March 8. This event is free to the public.

3. Choctaw Firemen's Fair: The annual fundraiser runs March 8-10 and finishes up with a parade the final day. Admission free. Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department fairgrounds, 2854 Choctaw Road.

4. Jambalaya Writers' Conference: March 9 at 9 a.m. at Houma's Main Library, 151 Library Drive. New York Times bestselling author Beatriz Williams will give the keynote address. Other writers to appear are Carolyn Brown, David Middleton, Johnnie Bernhard and Alys Arden. Pre-registration is $35 at the Main Library, $40 at the door. Students $10 with student ID.

5. Jazz It Up fundraiser: Food festival fundraiser for Terrebonne High School Band, selected to represent the state in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., on July 4. All-you-can-eat seafood, silent auction, craft vendors, live music and children's activities 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 at the Houma Airbase Arena, 221 Moffet Road. Adults $20, ages 5-12 $10, 5 and under free.