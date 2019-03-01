Okaloosa’s school district holds two registrations, starting with kindergarten for the 2019-20 academic year.

Parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 may register them through March 29.

Registration takes place during office hours at the school zoned for the child’s neighborhood.

For registration information, contact the specific school or the Curriculum and Instruction office at 833-4208.

Registration is also taking place for summer voluntary prekindergarten (VPK), with proof of eligibility required.

For information, contact the Early Learning Coalition. Fort Walton Beach’s location is 107 Tupelo Ave., 833-9330, while Walton County's is 10 S. 4th St., DeFuniak Springs, 892-8560.

Santa Rosa County has two offices: Milton's location is 6460 Justice Ave., 983-5313, while Gulf Breeze's is 3188 Gulf Breeze Parkway, 916-5422.

---

Destin Middle School fifth-grader Casey Lechner submitted an essay to StoryWorks, a writing contest held this past autumn as part of the Scholastic News magazine. Casey’s essay was one of 10 selected nationwide, with the topic having to be a first-person account.

Casey’s essay described of what it is like to be an alpha wolf.

Casey is taught by Leah McGill.

---

As a continuation of the Junior Classical League awards earned by Rocky Bayou Christian Academy students in January during the regional forum, students performed well in the projects category and in the Olympics: Caroline Seeling, first, Modern Myth version of Athena and Arachne; Alicyn Grete, third, illustrated booklet of Latin alphabet.

Alicyn Grete won both the 100-meter run and the standing broad jump. Alyssa Grete placed second in the broad jump for girls, while Chase Jackson placed fourth in the boys’ category. The 400 mixed relay team placed first.

Julie Mosley sponsors the RBCA JLC.

---

In February, Edge Elementary School, Niceville, held its annual Tigress Tuesday. More than 300 mothers, grandmothers, aunts, sisters and a few men came to enjoy lunch with their favorite students.

---

The GFWC-Santa Rosa Woman’s Club offers scholarships to south Santa Rosa County females who wish to continue their educations.

For information, send an email to srwcwomansclub@gmail.com.

School Scoops appears Mondays and Saturdays during the school year. Email school items for publication to sklscoops@cox.net.