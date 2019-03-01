Boys soccer

American Christian Academy 8,

Northside 0

Henson leads ACA to season-opening win

Gabe Henson scored four goals and gave two assists out in an 8-0 win for ACA over Northside. Andrew Thrasher had three goals. Brooks Cormier had one goal. ACA starts the season at 1-0 and will travel to play Holy Spirit High School on Tuesday.

Golf

TA opens season 4th of 9 teams

Tuscaloosa Academy opened its season in Montgomery at Arrowhead CC competing in the Macon-East Invitational. TA shot 341 to finish 4th of 9 teams and was led by 4th grader Anna Christian Beeker with 82 (+12). Other contributing scores were William Beeker 83, Logan Harris 87 and Walt Denney 89. TA will next compete in West Point, MS at the Oak Hill-Heritage Invitational March 18-19 played at Mossy Oak GC and Old Waverly GC.