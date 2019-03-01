HOLT — A 21-year-old passenger in a GMC truck died Friday morning in a single-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 10 in which the truck overturned onto its side.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dustin Broxson, of Molino, was driving west in the outside lane of I-10 west of Holt about 11 a.m. when he lost control of the truck and veered onto the shoulder of the road. Broxson swerved left into the inside lane, then back onto the north shoulder, where the truck overturned, the press release said.

The passenger, Nykolas Parodi of Gulf Breeze, was ejected from the truck, the FHP reported. Broxson was able to get out of the vehicle on his own.

Broxson and Parodi were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, where Parodi died. Broxson suffered minor injuries.

Parodi was not wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The FHP's investigation continues.