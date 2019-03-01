MILTON — Corner Shack serves a beach vibe with a taste of good old diner food.

Owner Evan Mitchell said he opened his restaurant out of his combined love for cooking and the beach.

"Growing up in Atlanta ... we'd Spring Break within 45 minutes of here," he said. "Living down here for the past two years, it's just so amazing that within 35 minutes you can be at some of the best beaches in the country. But some of the people don't realize that around Milton."

Mitchell said because of this he decided to give his restaurant a beach motif, putting beach sand and tables out and decorating with directional signs indicating the distance to beaches in the area.

"I wanted to have the beach shack vibe," he said.

Mitchell takes pride in the made-daily freshness of his restaurant's offerings.

"Nothing is frozen except the ice and ice cream," he said. "Every ingredient is fresh and bought that day."

Mitchell said he serves old-fashioned hamburgers, hotdogs, root-beer floats, as well as some special items including a breakfast taco.

The restaurant has received a 4.9 rating on its Facebook page reviews.

City Councilman Jeff Snow said on their Facebook page, "great food and service. You will not leave hungry."

Corner Shack, at 5168 Stewart St., is open from 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays.