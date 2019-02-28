INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This week's NCAA Regional Rankings have been released and the West Alabama men's basketball team has fallen one spot to sixth in the South Region.

UWA (20-6, 15-4) fell thanks to a loss to Valdosta State on Saturday which saw an 11-game win streak come to an end in Pruitt Hall Gymnasium

VSU (22-5, 15-4) was the biggest mover in the rankings, moved up two spots to No. 4 thanks to grabbing two wins last week. Eckerd fell to fifth and went 1-1 last week with a loss to Florida Southern who is second in the South Region.