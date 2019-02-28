CARROLLTON, Ga.- The Gulf South Conference series with the West Georgia Wolves is moved to Sunday and Monday because of threat of rain. Sunday has a doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the Monday game set for 1 p.m.
