Sometimes, life really is stranger than fiction.

Last week, Nintendo of America President and COO Reggie Fils-Aime announced that he was retiring April 15. Reggie has been the public face for Nintendo in North America since 2004 when he first took the stage for the Big N's press conference at E3 that year. Reggie is only 57, so his retirement came as a shock to me.

But the most surprising thing about his retirement is who Nintendo named to replace him.

But first, a little Nintendo background.

In 1987 (in America, '85 in Japan), Nintendo released "Super Mario Bros.," which told the story Mario trying rescue the beautiful Princess Toadstool from the evil Bowser, a giant turtle-like creature. In the past 32 years, Bowser has kidnapped the Princess possibly hundreds of times at this point between all the games, cartoons and the horrible 1993 movie starring Bob Hoskins.

Nintendo has promoted Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of sales and marketing, to follow Reggie as NOA's next president.

Upon hearing that Bowser had been selected as the new president, the internet reacted as expected with some pretty good jokes.

Craig Bro Dude tweeted: "After all these years, Nintendo just hands Bowser the keys to the Mushroom Kingdom."

Brock Wilbur tweeted: "Doug Bowser? This must be like when they hired a director for a Spider-Man movie just because his name was Marc Webb."

Jason Scheier of Kotaku got a dig on Activision and the ongoing lootbox controversy: "Just wait until we hear about Activision's next president, Steve Lootbox."

Olive Rae Brinker summed it up pretty well when she tweeted: "a guy named bowser is gonna be the new president of nintendo. prepare to hear the same joke 1,000 times."

But my favorite tweet I saw was from SungWon Cho: "i can’t believe someone named DOUG is taking over nintendo, that’s nuts!!!"

After the debacle that was the Wii U console, which flopped so hard that many people were predicting that Nintendo would exit the console business, the Big N has been killing it with the Switch, which was the best selling console last year. All jokes aside, I hope Bowser can crush it.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2" and "Friday the 13th: The Game." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.