PENSACOLA — A 20-year-old Honduran native resident residing between Louisiana and Tennessee pleaded guilty Thursday to transporting a Navarre minor out of state for sexual purposes.

The plea announced by Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, stems from an May 2018 incident when the a 12-year-old Navarre girl went missing.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office, the girl's mother discovered her communicating on Facebook with a 19-year-old male using the name “Elvin C. Murcia.” Several neighbors had observed a black Honda Civic with Tennessee license tags parked near the girl's Navarre home.

During a search of her cell phone and Instagram account, images were found of her in a vehicle with a male, who appeared to be the same person using the Facebook account of Elvin Castron-Murcia.

The next day, the girl's mother was able to communicate with her via Facebook Messenger. Officers pinged the girl's cell phone in Tennessee. Soon after, a state trooper observed the black Honda Civic with Tennessee tags and stopped the vehicle in Alabama. The girl was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Murcia, who was using a license issued in a stolen identity, was later identified to be the driver, the release said.

Images and videos on Castron-Murcia’s phone located after a forensic examination confirmed that Murcia and the girl had an online relationship that began when she was 11. Law enforcement officers were able to obtain video from a pharmacy in Tennessee showing Murcia purchasing birth control with the girl just a day before the traffic stop and subsequent arrest of Murcia, the release said.

Later in May, officers confirmed that Murcia was illegally staying in the United States, and the identity he was utilizing was that of a citizen of Puerto Rico, the attorney's office said.

The defendant is being detained. The sentencing and hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 20 at the U.S. Courthouse in Pensacola. Castron-Murcia faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for the traveling for illicit sexual conduct and a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison for the transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity, the release said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Goldberg is prosecuting the case.